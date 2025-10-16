Stricter English language requirements, shorter post-study work periods & higher fund proof: UK tightens immigration rules

The United Kingdom (UK) government has unveiled several new immigration rules, including higher English language standards and shorter post-study work periods for overseas students, which are expected to have a substantial impact on Indian migrants and students.

These more severe restrictions were introduced in Parliament on Tuesday as part of a broader drive to limit immigration, and guarantee that foreign workers and students make substantial contributions to British society.

Starting January 8, 2026, all skilled visa applicants will have to complete a new 'Secure English Language Test' administered by a Home Office-approved service. The results will be verified during the visa application process.

Applicants must now demonstrate competency in speaking, listening, reading, and writing English at a level comparable to A-Level or Class 12, known as level B2. The UK Home Office believes this will make migrants "better able to integrate into life in the UK."

“This country has always welcomed those who come to this country and contribute, but it is unacceptable for migrants to come here without learning our language, unable to contribute to our national life,” said UK Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood.

“If you come to this country, you must learn our language and play your part,” she added, as reported by PTI.

The government has also reduced the period allowed for international graduates to find employment through the Graduate Route visa.

Starting January 1, 2027, students will have 18 months, down from the current two years, to find graduate-level jobs after finishing their studies.

In addition, the financial requirements for student visas will increase for the 2025-26 academic year.

Foreign students will now need to show increased proof of funds — £1,529 per month for those studying in London (up from £1,483) and £1,171 per month for students in other cities (up from £1,136).