Cheaper weight-loss drugs are coming, but doctors flag safety gaps

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): With the patent expirations for GLP-1 drugs, used for treating type 2 diabetes and obesity, major Pharma companies in India are lining up cheaper generic alternatives.

These alternatives are likely to be priced at a significantly lower price as compared to the current costs. Acording to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-5, 2019-21) nearly 24 % of women and 23% of men are overweight or obese, this has resulted in the increase in popularity of GLP-1 drugs.

However, top experts caution that it is critical to ensure strict pharmaco vigilance for these drugs.

Dr V Mohan, renowned diabetologist and Chairman of Dr Mohan's Diabetes Specialities Centre and Madras Diabetes Research Foundation said, "Strict pharmaco vigilance must be maintained."

He also said that these drugs are effective but side effects can occur so more Indian data needs to be collected.

"While they are very effective and fairly safe, side effects can occur but more Indian data needs to be collected."

He further said that these drugs must be prescribed under by qualified doctors,

"This will make it accessible to many more people and quality is important. People are advised to strictly use these drugs under the advice and supervision of a doctor, as these drugs can these drugs are very powerful and can produce side effects also in some people," he said.

Recently , the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) had issued a strict advisory warning pharmaceutical companies against promoting prescription weight drugs to the general public. Doctors say this diktat must be followed by all.

"Misleading the public by making false, by making advertisements, by issuing advertisements on these drugs, is not correct, and the DCGI has issued strict advisories about advertising these drugs. They have also rightly mentioned that only a qualified doctor should prescribe these drugs, and not non medical people, like gym trainers, dietitians, etc," said Dr Mohan.

With high demand, falling prices and multiple brands set to hit the GLP-1 market, doctors believe that a caution first approach is a must to ensure patient safety.