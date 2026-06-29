Strict action against schools failing to teach Marathi language: Minister Bhuse

Mumbai: Maharashtra Minister for School Education, Dadaji Bhuse, on Monday announced in the state Assembly that stringent penalties would be slapped on schools failing to teach Marathi.
Minister Bhuse said that teaching Marathi from Class 1 to Class 10 is strictly mandatory across all school Boards and mediums of instruction in Maharashtra.
Schools failing to comply with the mandate will face a fine of up to Rs 1,00,000 in the first instance. Continued non-compliance following the fine will lead to the cancellation of the school's official recognition and affiliation.
The Minister said that schools must mandatorily appoint teachers with the required educational qualifications specifically for teaching Marathi.
Government officials will actively verify Marathi teaching standards and check Marathi exam records for every classroom during routine school visits.
He further stated that the state curriculum will be updated to feature Maharashtra’s cultural and historical heritage more prominently. This includes detailed sections on the educational and social contributions of Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule, alongside other iconic figures of Maharashtra.
Minister Bhuse noted that Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s history has been expanded within national-level textbooks to reach students across India in a more comprehensive format. Reaffirming Marathi as a matter of state pride, the government has directed all schools to ensuring that the state song, "Jai, Jai Maharashtra Maza", is sung respectfully following the National Anthem.
The announcement came during a discussion initiated by MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, with additional participation from MLAs Varun Sardesai, Sunil Prabhu, Dr Nitin Raut, and Ratnakar Gutte.
Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister Nitesh Rane announced that the state government has officially extended the seasonal monsoon fishing ban until August 15. Previously, mechanized and motorized fishing boats were banned from operating in state waters for 61 days, from June 1 to July 31, to account for the onset of the southwest monsoon.
However, various fishermen’s cooperative societies approached the government requesting an extension to prevent the catching of juvenile fish at the start of the season. Following formal reports and recommendations from district-level committees and the State Advisory and Monitoring Committee, the government approved the extension.
Minister said that the objective of the extended ban is to provide a longer breeding window for fish populations to replenish, ensuring sustainable fishing for future generations. Also, it is for avoiding loss of life and property caused by severe weather, unexpected heavy rainfall, and cyclones typical of the early monsoon season.
Minister Rane added a strict warning that the Fisheries Department will take severe action against unauthorized fishing vessels from neighboring states entering Maharashtra’s coastal waters during this prohibited period.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.