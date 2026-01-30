'Strengthening manufacturing capacity essential for achieving long-term currency stability'

New Delhi: Strengthening manufacturing capacity is essential for achieving long-term currency stability, as export-led industrial growth underpins stronger external balances and exchange-rate credibility, said the Chief Economic Adviser (CEA) V Anantha Nageswaran on Thursday.



CEA noted that currency strength ultimately depends on a country's industrial and manufacturing capacity.



Across successful industrialisers, periods of strong manufacturing-led export growth have historically preceded improvements in current account balances, reserve accumulation, and exchange-rate credibility.

