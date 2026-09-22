Strengthening institutions crucial to achieving Mizoram's development targets: CM

Aizawl: Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Monday said strengthening institutions and delivery systems were crucial to achieving the state's development targets under its Vision 2047 mission.
Addressing the inaugural session of a NITI Aayog regional workshop here, Lalduhoma said goals alone cannot transform Mizoram, and stressed the need for institutions capable of strategic planning, evidence-based policymaking and effective implementation.
"The State Institutions for Transformation (SITs) has a critical role in helping the government think strategically, use evidence, work across departmental boundaries and focus on measurable results," he said.
The chief minister said Mizoram has set an ambitious target of contributing one per cent to India's projected USD 30-trillion economy by 2047, with the state's GSDP reaching around Rs 25 lakh crore and per capita income exceeding Rs 16 lakh.
"A vision has value only when it is translated into clear priorities, responsibilities, timelines, resources and measurable outcomes," Lalduhoma said.
Lalduhoma also expressed gratitude to the NITI Aayog for extending its State Support Mission to Mizoram's SIT for another five years.
He said the northeastern region had significant strengths, including its young population, natural resources, cultural diversity, entrepreneurship, tourism and strategic location.
Mizoram's international borders with Myanmar and Bangladesh also gave it an important role in India's Act East engagement with Southeast Asia, the CM said.
NITI Aayog officials, including State Support Mission Director K S Rejimon, along with Mizoram Chief Secretary Khilli Ram Meena, attended the event.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.