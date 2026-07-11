Healthcare, education top Himachal govt's priorities: CM

Shimla, Jul 11 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday inaugurated an MRI facility at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities (AIMSS) here, asserting that healthcare and education remain the state government's priorities and there is no shortage of funds for strengthening these vital sectors.
The chief minister said equipping government health institutions with cutting-edge medical technology is a priority for the state government.
"The installation of the advanced MRI facility will significantly strengthen the diagnostic capabilities of various super-specialty departments, enabling doctors to diagnose and treat complex medical conditions more effectively," Sukhu said, adding that patients will not have to travel outside the institution for MRI tests, savings them both time and money, while ensuring timely access to quality healthcare services.
"With this, the AIMSS has become the second government healthcare institution in Himachal Pradesh, after IGMC Shimla, which has been equipped with the advanced imaging technology. The 3-Tesla MRI machine, installed at a cost of approximately Rs 23 crore, represents the latest generation of magnetic resonance imaging technology, offering superior image quality, faster scanning and enhanced diagnostic accuracy," according to an official statement.
Sukhu asserted that the state government is committed to providing affordable, modern and quality healthcare to patients within the state. "In this direction, the government is not only filling up vacant posts of doctors but also equipping all government medical colleges with advanced medical technologies and state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment," he said.
"The state government is also offering competitive pay scales to doctors to attract and retain skilled medical professionals," he said.
The chief minister said the state government would invest Rs 125 crore to establish automated laboratories in government medical colleges, enabling fully automated and highly accurate diagnostic tests, which would significantly improve patient care and treatment outcomes.
Later, he reviewed functioning of AIMSS during a meeting with doctors.
He said work on the Chamiyana approach road has commenced and the required funds have already been made available by the state government. To improve connectivity to the institute, e-bus services would also be introduced.
Sukhu further said the number of senior resident seats at the institute would be increased. The government was also fill 800 nursing posts and would appoint 200 associate professors by December 2026.
On the occasion, the chief minister also launched the AIMSS mobile application, which would enable patients to access comprehensive information about the institute and its services. He also launched the institute's cleanliness monitoring system to strengthen sanitation management and ensure higher standards of hygiene across the hospital premises.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.