Study finds strength training likely boost longevity

However, the lowest risk of death was observed among those with both high aerobic activity and strength training levels every week -- 45 per cent lower risk for 30-44 MET hours per week of aerobic exercise plus 60-119 minutes per week of strength training, and 53-58 per cent lower risks among those with more than 45 MET hours per week of aerobic activity, irrespective of strength training level.

(PTI)