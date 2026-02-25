Dagan Amos calls Narendra Modi’s Israel trip a catalyst for economic gains



Tel Aviv: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi prepares for his upcoming visit to Israel, Lauren Dagan Amos, a prominent researcher in foreign and security policy at Bar-Ilan University, has described the visit as a "very important" milestone that will open up new economic opportunities and dismantle existing market barriers.



Speaking to ANI in a Zoom interview, Amos, who specialises in India's foreign and security policy, highlighted the strategic timing of the visit, noting that India's engagement during difficult times carries significant weight.



"I think that also India and Israel will achieve a lot because when the Prime Minister of India came to Israel during a difficult time, it meant a lot," she said.