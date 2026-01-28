India-EU strategic ties are a global power lever, says Costa

New Delhi: European Council President Antonio Costa highlighted the growing strength of India-EU ties, saying the strategic partnership carries significant economic and geopolitical weight amid an increasingly volatile global environment.



Addressing a banquet held in his honour at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday, Costa said, "In an increasingly volatile world, our strategic partnership provides major economic and geopolitical weight. I am proud of the outcomes of today's summit. We have delivered tangible progress and set an example of cooperative leadership on global issues with a free trade agreement, Security and Defence Partnership and the Joint Strategic Agenda to 2030."



He said the relationship between India and the European Union was set to deepen as both sides move ahead with implementing the agreements reached.