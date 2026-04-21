Stories beyond boundaries at Verchol Festival 2026

The Pamba river moves as its many droplets touch the lands they pass. It doesn’t stop. As the river completes its journey, it carries some from one bank to the other, holds some in its coolness. But at times, the river tricks too. It hides large rocks, and deep holes beneath the surface. The consequence? People slip and are taken away into the gushing water.

The villagers residing on the bank of Pamba had a different story of the river. A powerful man who once created nuisance for the community was drowned there by the people. As he went under, he dragged 40 others with him. The river now holds 41 ghosts, and they pull the living down.

Aleena, a Dalit poet and Ambedkarite feminist from Kerala, told this story at Muthamizh Peravai on Saturday, during the Verchol Dalit Literature Festival 2026, held as part of the fifth edition of Vaanam Art Festival organised by Neelam Cultural Centre. “People found the idea of a group conspiring against someone scarier than the danger of the river itself. These magical explanations reveal what people fear, what they value, and what they consider important,” she said.

The session, moderated by writer and translator Reena Shalini, brought together Aleena and writer Vinil Paul for a conversation on Dalit history and fiction.