Stock market snaps four-day losing streak; Sensex ends over 447 points higher

Mumbai: The Indian stock market snapped a four-day losing streak, ending strong on Friday, led by buying across the sectors.

At close, the Sensex was up 447.55 points at 84,929.36, and the Nifty was up 150.85 points at 25,966.40. The mid and small-cap segment clocked stronger gains.



Among the sectors, almost all the sectors ended high. Nifty Realty, Auto, Healthcare, Oil and Gas and Pharma spiked almost 1%.



On market's weekly performance, Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research, Kotak Securities said, "Domestic equity markets remained largely range-bound on a weekly basis, with no major indices or sectors showing significant outperformance or underperformance. The Nifty 50 and Sensex 30 declined marginally, while the BSE Midcap and Smallcap indices delivered near-flat performance. On the sectoral front, BSE IT and FMCG recorded modest gains, while most other sectors ended the week in the red."

