Stock market gains for second day, Metal ends as top gainer

"We are of the view that 25,850/84500 and 25,700/84100 would act as key support levels for positional traders. As long as the market is trading above these levels, the positive sentiment is likely to continue."



Sudeep Shah, Head - Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities said, "Strong buying interest across broader market pockets has improved its short-term structure, indicating rotational strength shifting toward midcaps. Sustained trade above key moving averages may keep the momentum favorable in the near term."

