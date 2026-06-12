STF unearths gang duping candidates of UP Police constable exam

Jaunpur: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has unearthed a gang allegedly duping candidates by promising to get them selected in the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025, an official said on Friday.
Two members of the gang were arrested from the Mungra Badshahpur area of Jaunpur, STF officials said.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF Prayagraj Unit) Shailesh Pratap Singh said a team formed to ensure a fair conduct of the police recruitment examination received information that a group was contacting candidates and demanding money in exchange for assurances of getting them through the exam.
Acting on the information, STF personnel arrested Raj Kumar Manjhi, a resident of Siwan district in Bihar, and his associate Chhote Lal Yadav from Baragaon area, he said.
During the search, police recovered photocopies of admit cards of 21 candidates, two mobile phones, three cheques, three Aadhaar cards, copies of four marksheets and 13 printouts of WhatsApp chats, the official said.
During interrogation, Manjhi allegedly admitted that he used to target candidates appearing in police and other competitive examinations and collect money by falsely promising to ensure their selection.
Police said other members of the gang used to contact candidates, collect their admit cards and examination-related documents, and facilitate the deal.
The investigation also revealed that Manjhi had earlier been jailed in 2022 in a cheating case related to promises of providing jobs, police said.
Further probe into the gang's network is underway.
The Uttar Pradesh Police constable recruitment examination was held on June 8, 9 and 10 in two shifts at 1,183 centres across all 75 districts of the state with an overall attendance of 75.94 per cent, officials said.
According to the board, out of 28,86,798 candidates who registered for the examination, 21,92,236 appeared in it.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.