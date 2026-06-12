STF unearths gang duping candidates of UP Police constable exam

Jaunpur: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) has unearthed a gang allegedly duping candidates by promising to get them selected in the Police Constable Recruitment Examination 2025, an official said on Friday.

Two members of the gang were arrested from the Mungra Badshahpur area of Jaunpur, STF officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (STF Prayagraj Unit) Shailesh Pratap Singh said a team formed to ensure a fair conduct of the police recruitment examination received information that a group was contacting candidates and demanding money in exchange for assurances of getting them through the exam.