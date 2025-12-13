Steps will be taken to pay librarians on time, says Karnataka Labour Minister

BELAGAVI: Karnataka Labour Minister Santosh Lad said that 5,436 library and information centre supervisors are currently working in gram panchayats in the state. Lad was responding to MLC DS Arun in the Legislative Council on Friday on behalf of RDPR and IT/BT Minister Priyank Kharge.

Lad confirmed that the State Government has received several complaints regarding GP library staff not being paid as per the state’s minimum wage notification. Two distressing cases were reported-- one is Ramachandrappa, a library supervisor in Kalalaghatta GP, Nelamangala taluk, was removed from service for not performing duties properly and later passed away on October 28 and in another case Bhagyavathi Agnimath, library supervisor of Malkhed GP, Sedam taluk, died on October 13. She had not received salary for two months owing to delays at the panchayat level, he said. The Panchayat Development Officer responsible has been suspended, and a departmental inquiry is underway, he added.

The minister outlined the administrative and financial reasons. The government revised library supervisor wages to Rs 12,000+VDA, effective from September 4. As per orders, the wage-difference amount must be paid using the 6% Library Cess, collected by GPs, he said.