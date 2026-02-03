Steps to tackle US tariff hike: Tiruppur knitwear exporters to meet FM Nirmala Sitharaman

However, the Tiruppur knitwear industry has experienced a slight slowdown due to the US tariff hike. To meet this, we expected certain announcements in the Union Budget, including the Focus Market Scheme and strengthening of the interest subvention scheme.

However, these expected announcements were not included. Therefore, we will soon meet with the union finance minister or reach out to her through a letter."

Earlier, the knitwear industry had requested the union government to announce various schemes to mitigate the impact of the US tariff hike.