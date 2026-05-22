Stephen’s faculty decision stirs debate

NEW DELHI: St Stephen’s College has come under fresh scrutiny after outgoing principal John Varghese was listed as a faculty member in the college’s Department of English ahead of his retirement later this month.

According to the college website, Varghese’s name appears in the faculty list of the Department of English, while his designation continues to be shown as principal.

The development has triggered criticism from several teachers of University of Delhi, who questioned the legality of appointing a retired principal as a professor after superannuation.

Some faculty members described the move as unusual and argued that there is no explicit provision under University Grants Commission (UGC) rules allowing a retired principal to be directly appointed as a professor after retirement. Others said such a decision could become another point of contention in the continuing differences between the university administration and the minority institution.

However, college sources pointed to the constitutional protections available to minority educational institutions under Article 30(1) of the Constitution. The provision grants minorities the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice.

One university source said minority institutions enjoy substantial autonomy in appointments, subject to institutional statutes and academic regulations. Sources familiar with the matter added that minority institutions may appoint qualified retired academicians on a contractual basis, provided age limits and university norms are followed. In many higher educational institutions, contractual re-employment is permitted up to the age of 70.

Varghese holds a doctorate in English Literature from English and Foreign Languages University and an MPhil in English Language and Literature from Chennai. According to the college website, he taught English to undergraduate students at St Stephen’s between 1990 and 1993 and has also served at other universities during his academic career.

The controversy comes amid an ongoing dispute between the college and the university over administrative appointments and recruitment procedures. Earlier this month, the university objected to the appointment process for the college’s 15th principal, Susan Elias, the first woman selected for the post in the institution’s 145-year history.

On May 14, the DU directed the college to keep Elias’s appointment on hold, alleging violations of the UGC Regulations, 2018. In a letter to the chairman of the college governing body, the university stated that mandatory procedures, including the nomination of subject experts by the university, had not been followed.

The university further said the selection committee did not appear to have been constituted according to prescribed norms and directed the college to convene a fresh committee in compliance with UGC guidelines. Elias, a computer scientist and academic administrator, was scheduled to assume office on June 1.

Campus Row

DU teachers question validity of the move

Critics cite absence of clear UGC provision

College cites minority institution rights and autonomy

Retired academics can be hired on contract

Varghese completes two terms as principal

Issue adds to DU-Stephen’s ongoing dispute

Susan Elias appointment remains under challenge

DU alleges violation of UGC regulations

This story has been written by Ifrah Mufti.