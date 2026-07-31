"Step forward towards ensuring integrity, transparency": EAM Jaishankar on passage of Public Examination Bill



The anti-paper leak Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and will now be sent to the President for assent.

In the Upper House, the Opposition MPs walked out before the Bill was passed.

Replying to the discussion in the House, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted various measures taken by the government in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the increase in the number of universities across the country.

"This is an issue which concerns every parent of this country, every family of this country. These young children are a huge investment for the country," Singh said.