"Step forward towards ensuring integrity, transparency": EAM Jaishankar on passage of Public Examination Bill

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has welcomed the passage of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, by both Houses of Parliament, saying the legislation will strengthen the legal framework to prevent the use of unfair means in public examinations.
In a post on X on Friday, Jaishankar said, "The passing of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 by both Houses is a step forward towards ensuring the integrity, transparency and credibility of India's public examination system."
Highlighting the key provisions of the legislation, the External Affairs Minister said, "The bill provides for time-bound investigations, Special Public Prosecutors, Special Fast-Track Courts and an expedited appellate mechanism, and will further strengthen the legal framework to prevent use of unfair means in public examinations."
Jaishankar further said that the government remains committed to protecting the interests of young people.
"The Modi Government is resolute in its commitment to protect the right of India's hardworking youth and talent," he said.
On Thursday, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed in the Rajya Sabha.
The anti-paper leak Bill was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, and will now be sent to the President for assent.
In the Upper House, the Opposition MPs walked out before the Bill was passed.
Replying to the discussion in the House, Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh highlighted various measures taken by the government in the education sector, including the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the increase in the number of universities across the country.
"This is an issue which concerns every parent of this country, every family of this country. These young children are a huge investment for the country," Singh said.
He said that around 7.65 crore students would be affected by measures aimed at strengthening the examination system.
"We have made very earnest efforts to liberate it from the management quota malice and tried to make medical education more accessible," he said.
Singh also described the NEP 2020 as a "game changer" for the education system, saying it had provided students with greater freedom in choosing their educational paths.
"The biggest game changer of the education system is NEP 2020 as it has liberated students from the slavery of choices made by their parents, guardians and elders," he said.
He said it will reaffirm the government's commitment to protecting the welfare and interests of students and youth. He said that under the new legislation, investigations would have to be completed within two months, while trials would have to be concluded within three months of the filing of the charge sheet.
Singh termed paper leaks a serious issue and said several such incidents had been reported across different states under various state governments as well as previous Central governments.
He further said that the number of universities in the country had increased from 760 to 1,293 and that 400 Eklavya schools were operational across the country.
The Bill proposes stricter penalties, time-bound investigations and Special Fast Track Courts to curb cheating and paper leaks in public examinations.
This report was published from a wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.