Staying alive! Inside the quest for longevity

Pharma-nutritional tools entail drugs or diets to rejuvenate the body or eliminate major diseases. There are obligatory apps that track vital signs to detect pre-disease states. Alongside vitamins and other health supplements, purported anti-aging products are now a lucrative global industry, despite a lack of evidence of efficacy. The side effects of many of these strategies remain uncertain.

A more radical technique is cryonics, where your body or a part (usually your severed head to preserve the brain) is frozen at ultra-low temperatures, below −130 °C. The premise is that you will be revived at some time in the future when there is a cure for your terminal condition or the formula for eternal life becomes available. It is a risky strategy given that the technology for revival remains uncertain.

The freezer could also fail from mechanical or electrical breakdown. At a fee of up to $200,000, it may be the ultimate example of beezle, a robbery where you do not recognise your loss until much later, though in this case that might never be since you are dead and/or frozen.