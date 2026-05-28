Stayfree, Menstrupedia host dialogue on breaking menstrual taboos in Ahmedabad

On the occasion of World Menstrual Hygiene Day 2026, menstrual hygiene brand Stayfree partnered with Menstrupedia to host a discussion in Ahmedabad focused on changing conversations around menstruation in India.

Held at Narayana Business School, the event brought together marketing professionals, academicians, industry leaders, social workers, and students to discuss the importance of building a more inclusive and stigma-free environment around periods.

The dialogue aligned with this year’s Menstrual Hygiene Day theme, “Together for a #PeriodFriendlyWorld”, and highlighted the need for collective action to improve menstrual health awareness and access to hygiene products.

Speakers at the event stressed the role of brands, educational institutions, and communities in normalising conversations around menstruation — a topic that has traditionally remained taboo in many Indian households.

The discussions also focused on purpose-led campaigns aimed at encouraging open conversations about periods among families and young people. Participants highlighted Stayfree’s “It’s Just a Period” campaign, which has, over the years, encouraged fathers, mothers, and sons to engage more openly in conversations around menstrual health.

Campaigns such as “Talk to Your Sons” and “#BetaStayfreeLeAana” were cited as examples of efforts to challenge long-standing social discomfort and encourage supportive behaviour from men and boys.

The event further underscored the importance of involving men as informed allies in conversations around menstrual hygiene and gender inclusion.