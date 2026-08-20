Savarkar quiz row: Keralam downplays impact of High Court stay on teacher’s suspension

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 20 (PTI): Keralam General Education Minister N Samsudheen on Wednesday said the stay on suspension of a teacher, for framing a "wrong question" with regard to Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, was not a setback for the government.
The minister said that grant of interim stay was nothing extraordinary and was done in the normal course for such matters.
The government will explain in court its stand on the matter and the alleged wrong committed by the teacher," he told a TV channel.
The Kerala High Court on Wednesday stayed for a month the suspension of the teacher -- Guruprasad Rai K -- saying that it was not required for the proper conduct of the enquiry against him in view of the nature of allegations he was facing.
At the same time, the court said that taking into consideration the allegation against Rai, the enquiry shall continue.
Samsudheen also referred to the recent murder of an elderly man in Alappuzha district allegedly by teenagers as an isolated incident.
In order to curb such incidents, the education being imparted to children in schools includes advise and directions avoid violence and criminal acts.
Such activities will be increased going forward, he added.
Four teenagers, including a 13-year-old girl, have been apprehended for allegedly killing an elderly man for money.
The accused girl, an eighth-standard student, was a close relative of the deceased man, 65-year-old Sivankutty of Karuvatta in Alappuzha district.
The three other minors, friends of the accused girl, hailed from Paravur in Kollam district, police had said.
According to the police, Sivankutty was found dead inside his house on Monday morning while his wife and daughter were away at a hospital at the time.
The chain he was wearing and the gold kept in the house were reportedly missing.
Police suspect that the accused wanted to steal money to buy a high-end mobile and a bike and the murder occurred during the theft attempt.
(PTI)
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.