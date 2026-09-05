Stay off social media feeds and study diligently, Mohan Majhi advises pupils

Explaining the significance of the sacred bond between teachers and students, he paid tribute to former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and said the guru-shishya tradition was unparalleled in Indian culture. From Lord Rama and Lord Krishna to Chandragupta Maurya and Swami Vivekananda, the role of teachers was decisive in shaping the lives of these great personalities, Majhi said.