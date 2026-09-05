Stay off social media feeds and study diligently, Mohan Majhi advises pupils

Bhubaneswar, Sep 5 (IANS): Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Saturday urged students to focus fully on their studies, without wasting valuable time on social media or falling prey to any misinformation.
The Chief Minister was speaking at the state-level Teachers’ Day celebrations held at the Secondary Board High School in Kataka.
During his interactions with students, Majhi advised them to remain focused on building their careers and avoid anything that could hamper their future prospects.
In his address, the Chief Minister said, "As students, your foremost duty is to study diligently, acquire skills, and contribute to both personal and national development. This is the core purpose of our education system. Therefore, stay away from anything that has the potential to create obstacles in building your career.”
Highlighting the relationship between teachers and students, the Chief Minister said it needed to become more friendly in the present times. He also advised the students to reach the pinnacle of success with the blessings of their parents and teachers.
“Education is not merely about imparting knowledge; it is a great process of building human character, and teachers have been shouldering this great responsibility,” the Chief Minister said.
Explaining the significance of the sacred bond between teachers and students, he paid tribute to former President of India Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary and said the guru-shishya tradition was unparalleled in Indian culture. From Lord Rama and Lord Krishna to Chandragupta Maurya and Swami Vivekananda, the role of teachers was decisive in shaping the lives of these great personalities, Majhi said.
"Even in today's era, a great personality like 'Missile Man' Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, despite holding the nation's highest office, considered it an immense matter of pride to identify himself first as a teacher,” the Chief Minister stated.
Highlighting reforms under the ‘KG to PG’ free education scheme, he said Odisha has become the first State in India to make education universally free from Shishu Vatika to postgraduate level. Besides, 2,200 world-class ‘Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Primary Schools' are being constructed at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore, while 45,000 Shishu Vatika centres have also been opened for pre-school children.
Majhi reiterated the government’s commitment to providing mid-day meals to students of Classes IX and X, supplying textbooks, implementing the ‘Shaheed Madho Singh Haath Kharcha Yojana’ for tribal students, and filling 45,000 teacher posts over the next three years.
The Chief Minister also called for building a strong, prosperous and self-reliant Odisha through the collective efforts of teachers, students, alumni and the public, drawing on their knowledge, talent, experience and cooperation.
On the occasion, the Chief Minister felicitated and honoured several distinguished teachers for their dedicated service in teaching and shaping the future of students.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.