Gitanjali Angmo joins CJP march, urges peaceful protest

New Delhi: As activists and student protesters gathered at Jantar Mantar ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) proposed "Chalo Sansad" march, Gitanjali Angmo, wife of activist Sonam Wangchuk, laid out the priorities she wants the demonstrators to hold onto through the day.

"We will focus on this march. Three points are very important today. First, we will focus on conducting the march peacefully. Let us stay focused on the issue- the issue of education, which is a vital need for this country and remain vigilant," she told ANI at the protest site.



Activists affiliated to the CJP are gearing up to try and march towards Parliament even as the Delhi Police maintains a strict security perimeter. The proposed march was first announced by Sonam Wangchuk, who has since been removed from the protest site to the Safdarjung Hospital following a 20-day hunger strike.



On Monday, CJP spokesperson Saurav Das signalled the organisation's willingness to engage in talks with the government regarding their long-standing demands for examination reforms. While noting that the administration's overtures came late, he stated that they remain open to discussions to resolve the impasse surrounding the education system.