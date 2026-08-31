Stay back after class, please

When it comes to government school teachers, their work extends to tasks such as supervising midday meal schemes, teaching multiple subjects, organising national day events, and participating in the census and elections, on top of handling examination duties and invigilation. Lakshman (name changed), who teaches at a government school, says, “Government teachers can never refuse additional duties assigned to them, because the objective behind these tasks is student welfare or increasing enrolment.”

Dr Shinde agrees, adding, “Even teachers who are on contractual or temporary appointments are asked to take on election duty or SIR responsibilities. If they say no, then they lose the job.”

The expectation to constantly adapt brings pressures of its own, particularly for teachers at different stages of their careers. The Supreme Court’s recent TET mandate, for instance, intensifies qualification requirements for in-service teachers. Lakshman says, “We cannot expect teachers nearing retirement to remain committed to continuous learning, even when the government provides excellent training facilities.”

At the institutional level, adapting to changes brought by NEP can also mean taking on new academic responsibilities. Dr Shinde says, “Institutions are introducing new courses to align with NEP. While this is a positive step, it has increased the burden on teachers to accommodate these additional courses, adding to their stress.”

The teacher’s role will continue to change as schools respond to new demands, but each added responsibility has to fit within the same working day. When administrative work, official duties, and new requirements begin competing with preparation and teaching time, asking how much more the classroom stands to lose may be more prudent than wondering how much more a teacher can take on.