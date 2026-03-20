Statewide study reveals 51 raptor species in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a significant boost to wildlife conservation efforts, preliminary findings from the state’s first-ever raptor assessment conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department reveal that a total of 51 of the 65 raptor species documented in Literature have been recorded across the State.

The results underline the state’s importance as a stronghold for birds of prey, including several rare and threatened species in India.

The assessment found that Erode (33 species) and the Nilgiris (31 species) reported the highest raptor diversity. Other districts such as Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Madurai, and Tiruppur also recorded over 25 species each, indicating a widespread presence across diverse habitats.

Raptors, known for their role as ecological regulators, depend on healthy prey populations and are highly sensitive to environmental changes. This makes them vital indicators of ecosystem health. The Forest Department undertook a statewide survey with guidance from the Tamil Nadu Raptor Research Foundation (TNRRF), based at the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in Vandalur.