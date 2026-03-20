Statewide study reveals 51 raptor species in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a significant boost to wildlife conservation efforts, preliminary findings from the state’s first-ever raptor assessment conducted by the Tamil Nadu Forest Department reveal that a total of 51 of the 65 raptor species documented in Literature have been recorded across the State.
The results underline the state’s importance as a stronghold for birds of prey, including several rare and threatened species in India.
The assessment found that Erode (33 species) and the Nilgiris (31 species) reported the highest raptor diversity. Other districts such as Coimbatore, Salem, Krishnagiri, Madurai, and Tiruppur also recorded over 25 species each, indicating a widespread presence across diverse habitats.
Raptors, known for their role as ecological regulators, depend on healthy prey populations and are highly sensitive to environmental changes. This makes them vital indicators of ecosystem health. The Forest Department undertook a statewide survey with guidance from the Tamil Nadu Raptor Research Foundation (TNRRF), based at the Advanced Institute for Wildlife Conservation (AIWC) in Vandalur.
The scientific assessment used a block sampling method, covering 389 blocks across Tamil Nadu, representing 9.57% of the state’s land area (12,448 sq km). The survey spanned varied landscapes, including the Western and Eastern Ghats, Coromandel Coast, plateau regions, delta areas, and wetlands.
According to Dr Suresh Marimuthu of AIWC, the study documented 40 species of diurnal raptors and 11 nocturnal species. Notably, all five migratory harrier species- Montagu’s Harrier, Pied Harrier, Pallid Harrier, Western Marsh Harrier, and Eastern Marsh Harrier-were recorded. These birds migrate annually from Central Asia, particularly Russia, to India between September and April.
The survey also recorded the rare Steppe Eagle in Erode, the Nilgiris, and Coimbatore. Additionally, sightings of vultures in Coimbatore and Erode forest divisions indicate signs of population recovery and range expansion.
Officials said the data will form the basis for long-term monitoring, helping identify conservation priorities, suitable habitats, and key hotspots. The final technical report is scheduled for release by the end of April.
This story has been written by Harini M of The New Indian Express.