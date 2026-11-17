Several states have urged the Nandan Nilekani-led High Powered Task Force on examination reforms to consider giving weightage to Class 12 board examination marks in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG). Other proposals include conducting the medical entrance examination more than once a year and shifting from the pen-and-paper format to computer-based testing (CBT).
According to India Today, these suggestions emerged during consultations between the six-member task force and state governments as part of its review of India's examination system. The proposals are aimed at reducing students' dependence on a single high-stakes entrance examination and improving access to medical admissions.
Why are states seeking weightage for board marks?
Sources familiar with the discussions told The Indian Express that a majority of states had highlighted the importance of incorporating Class 12 marks into the NEET UG admission process.
They argued that excessive dependence on a single entrance examination encourages students to prioritise coaching over regular school education and board examinations. Some stakeholders also linked this trend to the growing number of dummy schools, where students enrol formally but spend most of their time preparing for competitive examinations at coaching institutes.
States believe that giving appropriate weightage to board examination scores could encourage students to maintain a balance between school education and entrance examination preparation. However, no decision has been taken on the proposal.
Will NEET-UG be conducted more than once a year?
According to officials cited by The Indian Express, states have also suggested allowing candidates to appear for NEET-UG multiple times in an academic year. They said this could reduce the pressure associated with a single examination and give students additional opportunities to improve their scores.
What about computer-based testing?
Government officials told The Indian Express that all southern states except Tamil Nadu supported shifting NEET-UG from the existing pen-and-paper test (PPT) format to CBT.
Discussions are also underway on initially offering candidates a choice between the two formats to facilitate the transition. Officials said a similar approach was adopted when the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) moved to CBT.
States have also called for at least one examination centre in every district, greater investment in computer-based testing infrastructure and improved coordination between central examination agencies, state governments and district administrations.
When will the task force submit its report?
The six-member task force, headed by Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani, was constituted in July 2026 following concerns over examination irregularities and the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.
According to The Indian Express, the panel has completed consultations with southern states, Jammu and Kashmir and Odisha, and is expected to hold discussions with northern states. Its deadline for submitting recommendations has been extended from October 2026 to January 2027.
The proposals remain under consideration. Candidates should continue preparing according to the existing NEET-UG examination pattern until the authorities announce any formal changes.