Why are states seeking weightage for board marks?

Sources familiar with the discussions told The Indian Express that a majority of states had highlighted the importance of incorporating Class 12 marks into the NEET UG admission process.

They argued that excessive dependence on a single entrance examination encourages students to prioritise coaching over regular school education and board examinations. Some stakeholders also linked this trend to the growing number of dummy schools, where students enrol formally but spend most of their time preparing for competitive examinations at coaching institutes.

States believe that giving appropriate weightage to board examination scores could encourage students to maintain a balance between school education and entrance examination preparation. However, no decision has been taken on the proposal.