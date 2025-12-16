States raised Rs 15,330 crore through RBI's government securities auction

New Delhi: The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday announced the results of the yield/price-based auction of State Government Securities (SGS), in which states and Union Territories collectively raised Rs 15,330 crore against the notified amount of Rs 17,850 crore, according to an official press release issued by the central bank



As per the auction results, Assam successfully raised Rs 900 crore through a 14-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.59 per cent. Chhattisgarh mobilised a total of Rs 2,000 crore through two securities. The first tranche of Rs 1,000 crore was raised through an eight-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.37 per cent, while the second tranche of Rs 1,000 crore was raised through the re-issue of 7.29 per cent Chhattisgarh State Government Security (SGS) 2030 at a cut-off price of 100.83, translating into a yield of 7.0694 per cent.



Goa raised Rs 100 crore through a 10-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.34 per cent. Gujarat raised Rs 1,000 crore through a nine-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.27 per cent, while it did not accept any amount in the 15-year security offered in the auction.



Maharashtra raised Rs 2,000 crore through two re-issued securities. The state raised Rs 1,000 crore through the re-issue of 7.07 per cent Maharashtra SGS 2033 at a cut-off price of 98.80, corresponding to a yield of 7.2706 per cent.

Another Rs 1,000 crore was raised through the re-issue of 7.25 per cent Maharashtra SGS 2037 at a cut-off price of 98.67, yielding 7.4189 per cent.



Nagaland raised Rs 500 crore through a five-year security at a cut-off yield of 7.14 per cent. Puducherry raised Rs 350 crore in total, comprising Rs 150 crore through a five-year security at a yield of 7.14 per cent and Rs 200 crore through a 10-year security at a yield of 7.56 per cent.



Tamil Nadu raised Rs 4,000 crore across four securities, including a four-year security at a cut-off yield of 6.77 per cent, a seven-year security at 7.16 per cent, a 10-year security at 7.23 per cent, and a 30-year security at 7.45 per cent. The state did not accept any amount in the 11-year security.