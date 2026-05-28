State will explore all legal options for NEET exemption, says TN Health Minister

The TVK government will explore all legal options to secure exemption from NEET, says Health Minister K G Arunraj in an exclusive interview with TNIE’s Sinduja Jane. A medical doctor and minister in Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay’s cabinet, he says the state is focused on improving cleanliness in government hospitals.
The state had filed a case in the Supreme Court on the President’s refusal to give assent to the Tamil Nadu Undergraduate Medical Courses Admission Bill, 2021. How is the TVK government planning to take it forward?
We have been opposing NEET consistently from the beginning, on the grounds that it is against the rights of states and the rural poor, who cannot afford coaching centre fees. Recently, the SC also blamed the National Testing Agency for repeated question paper leaks. Similar to ‘one nation, one election’, ‘one nation, one exam’ is also a centralised tendency that goes against state rights. It is also logistically difficult to conduct such a crucial exam, which affects the future of so many aspiring students. We are against it, and we will explore all legal options in this regard.
What will be the health priorities in the first TVK government budget?
As I said, our priority will be improving cleanliness and ambience of hospitals. We want to give a facelift to urban health facilities. The focus has always been on rural health, but more than 50% of state’s population now lives in urban areas, so urban health is going to be our focus.
Will the TVK government continue schemes introduced by the previous government, including the flagship ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ programme?
We will study the schemes introduced by the previous regime, and consult all stakeholders. Schemes that have genuinely benefited the people will be continued. We will be unbiased in our decision.
Doctors, nurses and paramedical staff have been raising concerns about manpower shortage and demanding that vacancies be filled. What steps will you take?
Doctor vacancies have almost been filled. Regarding nursing vacancies, there is a court case pending. We will take a call depending on the outcome of the case and the state’s financial position.
During the previous government, an illegal kidney sale racket shook the health department. An inquiry committee was constituted and an SIT investigation followed. How will the present government take this forward?
The SIT has completed its investigation. The kidney and liver transplant licence of Cethar Hospital in Tiruchy and kidney transplant licence of Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Hospital in Perambalur have been permanently cancelled. Since the SIT investigation is over, the Directorate of Medical Services will file cases against those named in the SIT report. The government will take action as per the norms.