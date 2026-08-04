Chhattisgarh university registrar arrested for siphoning Rs 1.49 lakh from daily-wage worker’s salary

Durg, Chhattisgarh (PTI): The registrar of the state-run university in Chhattisgarh's Durg district has been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 1.49 lakh from the salary of a woman employee working on a daily wage, police said on Monday.
A case was registered against the registrar of Hemchand Yadav University, identified as Bhupendra Kumar Kuldeep (51), under section 316(4) (criminal breach of trust) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Mohan Nagar police station here, a police official said.
After his arrest, he was released on bail from the police station after furnishing a bond, he added.
The action followed a complaint submitted by the victim, a daily wage employee of the university, to the vice chancellor. A detailed inquiry conducted by a committee constituted by the university found evidence of serious financial irregularities and criminal breach of trust.
The investigation showed that the complainant also cooked meals at Kuldeep's residence, he said.
Although she was entitled to a monthly salary of Rs 11,515 under government norms, the accused allegedly asked her to keep only Rs 2,200 per month and coerced her into transferring the remaining amount to his son Uday Kuldeep's bank account through UPI, the official said.
Between February 6, 2025, and July 4, 2026, a total of Rs 1,49,384 was allegedly siphoned off, he said.
The inquiry committee's report, examination of bank accounts, UPI transaction records and other evidence confirmed that the accused had misused his official position and committed criminal breach of trust, the official said.
The accused allegedly exploited his administrative position and influence to pressure the subordinate employee into transferring a substantial portion of her salary through digital payment platforms to an account linked to his relative, thereby obtaining wrongful financial gain, he said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.