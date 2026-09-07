State-run primary and upper-primary para-teachers in Bengal get monthly allowance increase from November 1

“Following the allowance revision, 20,343 para-teachers in the primary section and 21,849 para-teachers in the upper-primary section will benefit. The monthly allowance of primary para-teachers has been increased from Rs 11,941 to Rs 16,941, while that of upper-primary para-teachers has been raised from Rs 15,523 to Rs 20,523. The revised rates will come into effect from November 1,” he said.