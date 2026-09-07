State-run primary and upper-primary para-teachers in Bengal get monthly allowance increase from November 1

Kolkata, Sep 7 (IANS): West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced substantial hikes in the monthly allowances of several categories of contractual employees attached to different state government departments following a decision taken at a state Cabinet meeting held at Nabanna.
Addressing media persons after chairing the Cabinet meeting, the Chief Minister said the enhanced allowances would benefit para-teachers in both primary and upper-primary sections of state-run schools.
“Following the allowance revision, 20,343 para-teachers in the primary section and 21,849 para-teachers in the upper-primary section will benefit. The monthly allowance of primary para-teachers has been increased from Rs 11,941 to Rs 16,941, while that of upper-primary para-teachers has been raised from Rs 15,523 to Rs 20,523. The revised rates will come into effect from November 1,” he said.
The Chief Minister also announced an increase in the monthly allowance of around 2,000 forest assistants by Rs 5,000, effective from October 1. In addition, the Cabinet approved an increase in the medical allowance of former MLAs with effect from August 1.
He said the salaries of Shiksha Bandhus (education assistants) and special educators would also be increased by Rs 5,000 per month. The move is expected to benefit 2,280 Shiksha Bandhus, with the revised pay structure taking effect from November 1.
Apart from these categories, employees working as management staff, SSK assistants and MSK assistants will also receive a monthly increase of Rs 5,000, the Chief Minister said.
On the occasion, Adhikari also announced that the state government would introduce a new Bill in the West Bengal Assembly this year to facilitate the transfer of teaching and non-teaching staff in universities.
“The Cabinet has approved the proposed legislation today. It seeks to provide a statutory framework for mutual transfers at the university level. The Bill will be placed before the Assembly on a priority basis,” he said.
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This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.