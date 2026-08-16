State-run FutureSkills PRIME portal registers 34 lakh users for emerging tech skills

New Delhi: FutureSkills PRIME, the skilling platform run by the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology has registered over 34 lakh candidates and certified over 13 lakh in emerging technologies, an official statement said on Friday.
Currently, the FSP portal hosts more than 500 courses which are industry aligned and various Global OEM partners are collaborating as part of the FSP ecosystem, Union Minister of Electronics and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said in Lok Sabha.
More than 23 lakh candidates have enrolled or been trained through the portal, of whom 13 lakh plus have completed certification. Nearly 41 per cent of participants are women and over 86 per cent come from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.
The statement added that 22 C‑DAC or NIELIT centres have been designated as Lead and Co‑Lead Resource Centres for 10 emerging technologies and they are mandated to train the Government officials and conduct the bootcamps.
Resource Centres have trained over 32,700 government officials, 2,367 trainers and more than 40,400 candidates across over 420 bootcamps.
Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology runs the “FutureSkills PRIME” (FSP), jointly with NASSCOM (National Association of Software and Services Companies) for skilling or re-skilling or up-skilling of candidates in new or emerging technologies, aimed at making India a cutting-edge digital talent nation.
The ministry said the program is a Central Sector Scheme offering training in Artificial Intelligence, Big Data Analytics, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, semiconductors and cloud computing.
As per global assessments such as the Stanford AI Index, India ranks among the leading nations in AI adoption, preparedness and ecosystem vibrancy. India also accounts for around 20 per cent of the global semiconductor design workforce.
The programme expanded its reach in the North-Eastern and Himalayan regions with over 33,000 enrolled candidates and over 16,000 certified through the portal.
NIELIT centres reported 31 lakh plus candidates trained nationwide in the last three years and 3.05 lakh plus from the North-Eastern region, the statement said.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.