State Panel to review and improve education and nutrition schemes in Karnataka

Bengaluru: Despite spending crores of rupees on food and nutrition schemes, the nutritional status of women and children remains poor, with rising anaemia and lifestyle disorders, the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission has observed in a report submitted on Thursday for consideration in the budget.

The report, based on recommendations from 5 sub-committees covering education, agriculture, labour, women and child development, and environment, said schemes like midday meals, Matrupoorna, Annapurna, Ksheera Bhagya and Anna Bhagya had not adequately improved nutrition outcomes.

In the education sector, the report said the Right to Education (RTE) Act framework had been neglected and recommended expanding its coverage to include children aged 3 to 16 years, as reported by Deccan Herald.

It called for reviving the free bicycle scheme for girl students to improve mobility and strengthen secondary education in rural areas, along with adopting AI-based digital technology to improve quality in school education.

It called for a task force to review the credentials of teaching faculty and recruitments to be put on hold till the review is completed. The panel sought enhanced research funding, including a state research fund of Rs 100 crore to promote quality research, global competitiveness and evidence-based development.

Highlighting groundwater depletion, the report called for tapping surface water, rainwater harvesting and rejuvenation of water bodies.

Noting that the state suffered losses of Rs 1.22 lakh crore due to floods and droughts between 2015 and 2021, the commission recommended a climate action plan based on emerging vulnerabilities. It proposed developing a 350-km green wall from Belagavi to Bidar to address desertification in north Karnataka.

It proposed a blueprint for climate-smart agriculture and district crop plans to strengthen farm incomes.