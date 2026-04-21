Odisha state school and college chess meet at Sri Sri University

Bhubaneswar: Cuttack District Chess Association with the joint support of Sri Sri University will host the two days long State-level School and College Chess Competition at Sri Sri University Campus on 25-26 April.

The competition featured a total cash award of Rs 50,000 and over 60 attractive trophies. The meet will be held in two different categories, college students and school students.

In the college category, any players from the State below the age of 25 years will participate. Similarly in school category, any Chess from the State studying upto class 10 can directly participate in the competition.

Odisha's first Grand Master Debashish Das and first Women Grand Master Kiran Manisha Mohanty will inaugurate the competition.