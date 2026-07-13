Revanth Reddy promises redesign of school infrastructure for SC students

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 13 (ANI): Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy said on Monday that the "State Government was taking a slew of measures to eliminate caste discrimination among students."

According to the Telangana Chief Minister's Office, National Commission for Scheduled Castes Chairperson Kishore Makwana met with the Chief Minister on Monday. During the meeting, the CM briefed the Commission Chairperson about the opportunities provided for the socio-economic and political empowerment of the SC communities. "Implementation of the SC categorisation was discussed in the meeting. "

CM Revanth Reddy asserted that the Union government should take initiatives to provide necessary support and cooperation for the development of SCs.

To improve the education system, the Chief Minister informed Kishore Makwana that the construction of 'Young India Integrated Residential Schools' in a sprawling 25-acres in every assembly constituency and start of the schools by the next academic year, the CMO said.

The establishment of 'Telangana Public Schools' to provide education from Nursery to Class 12, breakfast, lunch and transportation facilities for students and to increase the number of Telangana Public Schools in the core urban region (CURE) were among the important issues discussed, it said.

Earlier on Sunday, Reddy said the state government is working to restore the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project by engaging experts, while accusing the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) government of irregularities in the execution of the project and urging political parties not to politicise the issue.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Reddy said the government had appointed officials and experts to assess and restore the project.

"We are trying to restore the Kaleshwaram Project. That is why we appointed officials and internationally renowned experts on this issue. We are trying our level best. Don't politicise these projects. Whatever happened, happened. Whatever was looted was looted. They (BRS leaders) are steeped in lies and corruption. They are looters and cheaters," Reddy said.

Reddy further appealed to farmers and opposition leaders not to politicise the Kaleshwaram Project issue, saying the matter was serious and would be addressed strictly in accordance with the recommendations of technical experts and statutory agencies.