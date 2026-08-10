State govt committed to make Himachal hub of modern education, skilled force: CM

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, while interacting with students and PhD scholars at his official residence on Sunday, said the state government is committed to making Himachal Pradesh a hub of modern education and a skilled force.
During his interaction with students from the Nadaun Assembly Constituency and research scholars from Himachal Pradesh University, Sukhu discussed various issues related to the future of students, education and issues pertaining to the Nadaun region.
They also discussed various matters concerning the development of Nadaun and exchanged views on the role of youth and research scholars in further accelerating the development of the region.
He said that government-run educational institutions were vital to the state's progress in education and, therefore, the government was laying special emphasis on improving the quality of teaching and establishing modern infrastructure in such institutions.
He said, "Introducing the CBSE affiliation system in government schools, loan at one per cent interest for students under Y S Parmar Vidyarthi Rin Yojana, filling up of posts of teaching staff and various such decisions will play a defining role in making Himachal a leading state in providing state-of-the-art education facilities."
Sukhu said that the suggestions and the youth's talent will undoubtedly play an important role in taking Nadaun forward.
This report was published from a syndicated wire feed. Apart from the headline, the EdexLive Desk has not edited the copy.