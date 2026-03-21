Telangana govt expands midday meals to Inter students, rolls out breakfast plan

In another major initiative, the government announced the rollout of a breakfast scheme for students from pre-primary to Class 12 across the state from the 2026-27 academic year. Under the programme, students will be provided milk three days a week and ragi malt on the remaining three days to ensure better nutrition. The government has allocated 720 crore for the breakfast and milk programme, while around `100 crore has been proposed for the Midday Meal Scheme. An additional `100 crore has been allocated for the modernisation of kitchens in schools and hostels. These allocations form part of the total education budget of `26,674 crore.