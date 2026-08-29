State Congress demands urgent safety and digital resource audits after Madhya Pradesh falters in Education Ministry district rankings

He said Bhopal scored around 47 per cent in learning outcomes and 37 per cent in school safety, while Indore recorded around 41 per cent in school facilities and 47 per cent in learning outcomes. Digital learning was particularly weak in several districts, he said. Sagar scored around 24 per cent, Barwani 16 per cent, Agar-Malwa 28 per cent, and Dhar 20 per cent in the parameter.