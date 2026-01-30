Kerala government pitches Budget 2026 as industry-friendly

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 30 (ANI): Kerala Minister P Rajeev on Friday expressed strong confidence in the State Budget 2026, asserting that the plan presented by Finance Minister KN Balagopal will provide a significant boost to the industrial sector.

The Minister noted that the budget has supported several key proposals submitted by the Industries Department to strengthen the state's economic landscape.

P Rajeev said, "The budget presented yesterday by Finance Minister KN Balagopal will give a boost to the industrial sector. The Finance Minister has extended strong support to the proposals put forward by the Industries Department. For the measures announced in the budget to be implemented smoothly, the same government should return to power."

On Kerala government's flagship project, K-Rail, also known as Silver Line, P Rajeev said, "K-Rail could not be implemented by the state alone. If it were possible, would the situation have reached this stage? We need high-speed connectivity. Is there any order appointing E Sreedharan by the Centre? That has not come to the notice of the government. If high-speed rail is announced in the Union Budget, it can be accepted."

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday said the state budget presented by his government in the Legislative Assembly is people-centric and aimed at ensuring comprehensive development while strengthening welfare measures across all sections of society.

In a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Vijayan said the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has, over the past decade, consistently worked to transform Kerala into a modern, developed middle-income society, a goal articulated in the 14th Five-Year Plan of 2022.

Kerala CM said that the budget sends a strong political message from Kerala in response to the central government's encroachments on Indian federalism and constitutional values.