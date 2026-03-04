StartupTN, Ethiraj college ink deal to instil biz skills in women

CHENNAI: StartupTN has signed a memorandum of understanding with Ethiraj College for Women to establish a Campus Circle, strengthening on-campus entrepreneurship engagement.

The tie-up was announced on Tuesday alongside the launch of EmpowHer 1.0, a two-day bootcamp jointly organised by StartupTN and the state government’s TNWeSafe programme.

The initiative was inaugurated by Asha Ajith, project director, TNWeSafe, in the presence of Sivarajah Ramanathan, managing director and chief executive of StartupTN, along with industry leaders and college officials.