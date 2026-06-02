Innovation and enterprise shaping the future of new India

New Delhi: India's growth story over the past 12 years under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not only focused on infrastructure and economic expansion, but also on empowering the country's youth, women and underprivileged communities.



From startups and innovation to skill development and women-led entrepreneurship, the government's initiatives have aimed at creating opportunities at the grassroots level and making development more inclusive.



One of the biggest drivers of this transformation has been India's youth. Today, young Indians are no longer seen only as job seekers but increasingly as job creators, shaping the country's innovation ecosystem.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), more than 1.4 crore youth have received training in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, coding, robotics and other modern skills.

