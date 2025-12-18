Startek Malaysia wins three HR Asia 2025 awards, reaffirming its people-first culture

KUALA LUMPUR: Startek®, a digital-first global customer experience (CX) solutions provider, announced that Startek Malaysia has been honored with three major recognitions at the HR Asia Best Companies To Work For In Asia 2025 Awards. The organization secured the HR Asia Best Companies To Work For In Asia 2025, Malaysia Edition for the sixth consecutive year, the HR Asia Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Award 2025 for the third consecutive year as the only BPO recipient and the HR Asia Sustainable Workplace Award 2025.