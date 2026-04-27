Patna powers India’s new Startup wave

Patna: For years, educated youth from small towns moved to metropolitan cities in search of jobs, especially in sectors like BPO, IT, and finance.

However, initiatives like Start-up India are now reshaping that narrative.

Smaller cities and towns are no longer just job seekers; they are becoming job creators, with young entrepreneurs launching start-ups and generating employment at the local level.



This shift is clearly visible in Bihar's capital, Patna, where a growing startup ecosystem is taking shape. Co-working spaces and innovation hubs are providing a platform for young minds to collaborate, innovate, and turn their ideas into reality.

