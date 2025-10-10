Starmer, Modi promise to deepen ties on trade, jobs and education

NEW DELHI: In a strong push for business expansion, job creation, and education partnerships, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Keir Starmer on Thursday reiterated their commitment to unlocking the full potential of the recently signed India–UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA).

Meeting in Mumbai, the two leaders jointly addressed the CEO Summit and the Global Fintech Fest, laying out a clear vision for strengthening economic ties and catalysing growth in key sectors, including tech, finance, clean energy, and education.

Starmer’s two-day visit, his first as prime minister, comes as both nations move swiftly to operationalise the landmark Free Trade Agreement (FTA), signed in July.