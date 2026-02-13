Star power: Seven Presidents, two V-Ps, nine PMs to attend AI impact summit in Delhi

NEW DELHI: India is set to host one of the most consequential technology gatherings of the decade as the AI Impact Summit kicks off at Bharat Mandapam here from February 16.

Marking the first global AI summit to be held in the Global South, the five-day event is expected to bring together world leaders, policymakers, and the biggest names in artificial intelligence under one roof.

The scale of political participation underscores the growing geopolitical weight of artificial intelligence. Seven presidents, two vice-presidents, and nine prime ministers have confirmed their presence, signaling that AI governance and innovation are now at the centre of global diplomacy.

Sources said among the presidents are Brazil’s Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, France’s Emmanuel Macron, Estonia’s Alar Karis, Slovakia’s Peter Pellegrini, Sri Lanka’s Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Serbia’s Aleksandar Vucic, and Switzerland’s Guy Parmelin.