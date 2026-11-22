

The camp aims to provide prosthetic limbs to around 1,000 beneficiaries free of cost, although the beneficiaries are yet to be identified.

Bhandari said former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who is now a Rajya Sabha member, has agreed to serve as the chief adviser to the camp.

Bhandari, who recently attended S-VYASA's golden jubilee celebrations, is scheduled to return to India on November 26 for a stay of around one month.

During his visit, he also plans to help organise an employment fair for nomadic and semi-nomadic communities in Rajasthan and support scholarships for students belonging to these communities.