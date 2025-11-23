Stanford Seed launches STN Awards to honour South Asia’s top entrepreneurs

The Seed Transformation Network (STN) has launched the STN Awards, a new initiative to recognise outstanding entrepreneurial excellence across South Asia. The winners will be unveiled at the STN Annual Conclave scheduled for November 27-29, 2025, in Jaipur.

The awards celebrate the core values of the Seed community: scaling businesses with purpose, driving measurable impact, and strengthening collaborative networks.

Three prestigious award categories

- Transformation Excellence: For companies that have achieved remarkable business growth, created significant employment, and executed successful strategic transformation.

- Social Impact: Honouring enterprises delivering tangible progress on community empowerment, sustainability, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

- Network Champion: Recognising individuals who have gone above and beyond to build and lead the STN community through collaboration and mentorship.

Nominees were shortlisted by Stanford Seed staff based on performance metrics, with final selections made by a committee of the Seed South Asia team and Stanford GSB alumni after reviewing updated company data.

Star-studded line-up at STN Annual Conclave

The three-day Conclave will feature keynote addresses, interactive workshops, and peer-learning sessions. Confirmed speakers include Kirthiga Reddy (CEO & Co-founder, Verix; former MD, Facebook India), Captain G.R. Gopinath (founder, Air Deccan; Rolex Award laureate), and Viraj Bahl (Founder, Veeba Foods).

“These awards honour resilience turned into leadership”

Harish Arnezath, Regional Director of Seed South Asia, said: “The STN Awards celebrate the spirit of transformation and purpose-driven leadership that defines the Seed community. Our network of entrepreneurs is our greatest asset, advancing Seed’s mission of building thriving enterprises that change lives. These awards honour those who’ve turned resilience into leadership and are sustaining growth and impact for the future.”

The STN Awards underline Stanford Seed’s continued commitment to fostering excellence, impact, and community leadership among entrepreneurs in emerging markets.