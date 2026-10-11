Stanford-Elsevier Rankings 2026: 20 University of Kashmir scientists feature in global list

Twenty scientists from the University of Kashmir (KU) have featured in the 2026 edition of the Stanford-Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists list, which identifies researchers based on standardised citation indicators.

The university's representation has increased from 14 researchers in both 2024 and 2025 to 20 in 2026. The list includes women researchers and scientists working across different disciplines.

The researchers featured in the 2026 list are Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Adil Gani, Imtiaz Ahmad, Idrees Ahmad Wani, Farooq Ahmad Masoodi, Faheem Arjamend Sheikh, Mudasir Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad Parah, Abdul Mueed Hafiz, Ghulam Jeelani, Basharat Ahmad Bhat, Aijaz Ahmad, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Arshid Bashir, Reyaz Hassan Mir, Farooq Ahmad Khanday, Akhtar Alam, Aaliya Qureashi, Shazia Shafi Sofi and Nusrat Jan.