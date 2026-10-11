Stanford-Elsevier Rankings 2026: 20 University of Kashmir scientists feature in global list

Twenty scientists from the University of Kashmir (KU) have featured in the 2026 edition of the Stanford-Elsevier World's Top 2% Scientists list, which identifies researchers based on standardised citation indicators.
The university's representation has increased from 14 researchers in both 2024 and 2025 to 20 in 2026. The list includes women researchers and scientists working across different disciplines.
The researchers featured in the 2026 list are Manzoor Ahmad Mir, Adil Gani, Imtiaz Ahmad, Idrees Ahmad Wani, Farooq Ahmad Masoodi, Faheem Arjamend Sheikh, Mudasir Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad Parah, Abdul Mueed Hafiz, Ghulam Jeelani, Basharat Ahmad Bhat, Aijaz Ahmad, Firdous Ahmad Shah, Arshid Bashir, Reyaz Hassan Mir, Farooq Ahmad Khanday, Akhtar Alam, Aaliya Qureashi, Shazia Shafi Sofi and Nusrat Jan.
How are scientists selected?
The list is compiled using research data associated with Stanford University professor John P. A. Ioannidis and colleagues, with Elsevier providing the underlying Scopus citation data.
The 2026 edition, released in October, uses a Scopus snapshot dated August 1, 2026. Its career-long indicators cover citations through the end of 2025, while its single-year indicators measure citations received during 2025.
Selection is based on a composite citation score that considers indicators including total citations, the h-index, co-authorship and authorship position. Researchers qualify if they rank among the top 100,000 scientists overall or within the top two per cent of their respective subfields. The database includes both career-long and single-year impact categories.
The list is a citation-based assessment of research impact, rather than a university ranking or a conventional award. Inclusion indicates that a researcher's citation metrics meet the database's selection criteria.
University welcomes recognition
University of Kashmir Vice-Chancellor Nilofer Khan congratulated the researchers, describing their inclusion as recognition of their contribution to research. She said the presence of women faculty members in the list was encouraging and could inspire younger researchers to pursue scientific work.
Dean Academic Affairs Shariefuddin Pirzada said the recognition reflected the university's research output, while Dean Research Bashir Ganaie highlighted the importance of strengthening research activity across disciplines. Registrar Naseer Iqbal described the inclusion as both an honour and a responsibility.
The 2026 list also includes eight faculty members from the National Institute of Technology Srinagar, according to separate reports published on October 9.