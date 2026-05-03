Stalin launches statewide help desk to guide Class 12 students on higher education, careers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday launched a dedicated help desk to assist Class 12 students in navigating higher education and career choices for the 2026–27 academic year.

The initiative, introduced ahead of the State Board results expected on May 8, is designed to support more than 8 lakh students transitioning from school to college.

Set up across all districts, the ‘TSC Help Desk’ will provide end-to-end guidance, including assistance with college application processes, information on available courses, and awareness of government schemes such as Naan Mudhalvan.

According to DMK student wing secretary Veeramani Jayakumar, the help desk will be staffed by experts and offer counselling to help students choose courses aligned with employment opportunities after graduation.

Officials said the platform will also give insights into emerging and in-demand courses, along with details on campus recruitment trends, helping students make informed decisions about their academic and professional paths.

The ruling DMK’s student wing has been tasked with implementing the initiative, with designated representatives in each district to directly assist students and address their queries.

The move reflects the state government’s continued focus on improving higher education enrolment and equipping students with career-ready skills, especially at a critical transition point after school.