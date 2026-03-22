Staff shortages in ITIs strain skill education system in Gujarat

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat’s skill pipeline is running at around half strength. Government data placed in the Assembly reveals nearly 36 per cent vacancies in ITIs across 33 districts, exposing a widening gap between policy promises and ground-level capacity.

In a stark admission on the floor of the Gujarat Assembly, the state government has confirmed that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), the backbone of its skill development narrative, are operating with just over half their sanctioned workforce, sharply undermining training delivery across districts.