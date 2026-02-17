Staff crunch plagues Telangana govt junior colleges as curriculum revamp plans move ahead

HYDERABAD: Even as the Telangana Government Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) pushes ahead with curriculum revision for the academic year 2026-27 and plans to roll out special classes, government junior colleges across the state are grappling with a severe staff shortage, casting a shadow over the proposed reforms.

Data obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act reveals a shortage of staff across nearly 430 Government Junior Colleges.

As per the information, close to 1,500 junior lecturer posts, 68 principal posts and around 1,200 non-teaching posts remain vacant, raising questions about the effective implementation of the proposed academic reforms.