St Xavier’s College: Guest speaker accused of sexual misconduct

St Xavier's College, Mumbai, filed a written complaint with the Azad Maidan police against a guest speaker who reportedly misbehaved with female students at a college event.

According to Economic Times, at least 10 students submitted a complaint to the college’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) on Friday, November 28. They claimed that the speaker had clicked photographs of female students without their consent and physically brushed past them inappropriately.

The alleged incident took place during Antas, the college’s annual Hindi department festival (held November 24–25) when the speaker was staying in the hostel provided for the visiting guest.

Students reportedly became alarmed after the speaker began roaming the campus, secretly taking pictures of female students, collecting their phone numbers, and in one case, groping a student.

Another volunteer, a male student, allegedly discovered the speaker naked in his accommodation when delivering a request for paan-masala, a substance banned on campus, Mid Day reports.

Following the complaints and threat of a student boycott of the festival, the college administration asked the speaker to leave campus on the very same day, a day before he was scheduled to deliver his address.

A formal complaint has since been submitted to the local Azad Maidan Police Station. So far, no First Information Report (FIR) has been registered. The college has also handed over CCTV footage and intends to share the investigation report of the ICC with the guest speaker’s parent university when it is ready.